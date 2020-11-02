Week 10 of the 2020 college football season should be a good one.

There are several notable matchups on the Week 10 slate, highlighted by No. 1 Clemson’s trip to Notre Dame. The Tigers will be without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but Dabo Swinney’s team is still favored heading into South Bend.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has made its picks for Week 10’s biggest games. Here’s who ESPN’s computer model likes next weekend.

No. 9 BYU at No. 21 Boise State

Winner: BYU, 52.9 percent.

No. 13 Indiana vs. No. 23 Michigan

Winner: Indiana, 56.8 percent

No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 8 Florida

Winner: Georgia, 63.8 percent

No. 10 Wisconsin vs. Purdue

Winner: Wisconsin, 93.7 percent

No. 1 Clemson at No. 4 Notre Dame

Winner: Clemson, 65.9 percent

No. 3 Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Winner: Ohio State, 98.6 percent

***

Who are you taking in Week 10’s biggest games?