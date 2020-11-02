The Spun

Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit of College GameDay have a discussion.BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

Week 10 of the 2020 college football season should be a good one.

There are several notable matchups on the Week 10 slate, highlighted by No. 1 Clemson’s trip to Notre Dame. The Tigers will be without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but Dabo Swinney’s team is still favored heading into South Bend.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has made its picks for Week 10’s biggest games. Here’s who ESPN’s computer model likes next weekend.

No. 9 BYU at No. 21 Boise State

Winner: BYU, 52.9 percent.

Zach Wilson attempts a pass for BYU.

 (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

No. 13 Indiana vs. No. 23 Michigan

Winner: Indiana, 56.8 percent

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh on the bench.

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 8 Florida

Winner: Georgia, 63.8 percent

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart before the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

No. 10 Wisconsin vs. Purdue

Winner: Wisconsin, 93.7 percent

A closeup of Paul Chryst during a Wisconsin Badgers football game.

 (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

No. 1 Clemson at No. 4 Notre Dame

Winner: Clemson, 65.9 percent

A closeup of Dabo Swinney.

(Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

No. 3 Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Winner: Ohio State, 98.6 percent

A closeup of an ohio state football helmet.

(Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

