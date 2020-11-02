Week 10 of the 2020 college football season should be a good one.
There are several notable matchups on the Week 10 slate, highlighted by No. 1 Clemson’s trip to Notre Dame. The Tigers will be without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but Dabo Swinney’s team is still favored heading into South Bend.
ESPN’s Football Power Index has made its picks for Week 10’s biggest games. Here’s who ESPN’s computer model likes next weekend.
No. 9 BYU at No. 21 Boise State
Winner: BYU, 52.9 percent.
No. 13 Indiana vs. No. 23 Michigan
Winner: Indiana, 56.8 percent
No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 8 Florida
Winner: Georgia, 63.8 percent
No. 10 Wisconsin vs. Purdue
Winner: Wisconsin, 93.7 percent
No. 1 Clemson at No. 4 Notre Dame
Winner: Clemson, 65.9 percent
No. 3 Ohio State vs. Rutgers
Winner: Ohio State, 98.6 percent
***
Who are you taking in Week 10’s biggest games?