ESPN Computer’s Picks For Today’s 4 Major Bowl Games

Bowl season is more than a week old, but it really gets going today. There are four major bowl games set to be played this afternoon and this evening.

The two College Football Playoff semifinals, LSU vs. Oklahoma and Ohio State vs. Clemson, are kicking off today.

Two other major bowl games – Penn State vs. Memphis, Notre Dame vs. Iowa State – will be played, too.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has made its picks for the four games.

Cotton Bowl: No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 17 Memphis

Winner: Penn State, 72 percent

Camping World Bowl: No. 15 Notre Dame vs. Iowa State

Winner: Notre Dame, 67.2 percent

Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Winner: LSU, 67.3 percent

Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson

Winner: Ohio State, 54.3 percent

***

The Cotton Bowl and the two College Football Playoff games will be on ESPN. The Camping World Bowl will be on ABC.