The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

ESPN Computer’s Picks For Today’s 4 Major Bowl Games

A general view of the Fiesta Bowl field for a game between Ohio State and Clemson.GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 31: An American flag is held on the field during the national anthem to the Playstation Fiesta Bowl between the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Tigers defeated the Buckeyes 31-0. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Bowl season is more than a week old, but it really gets going today. There are four major bowl games set to be played this afternoon and this evening.

The two College Football Playoff semifinals, LSU vs. Oklahoma and Ohio State vs. Clemson, are kicking off today.

Two other major bowl games – Penn State vs. Memphis, Notre Dame vs. Iowa State – will be played, too.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has made its picks for the four games.

Cotton Bowl: No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 17 Memphis

Winner: Penn State, 72 percent

James Franklin leads Penn State out of the tunnel.

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Camping World Bowl: No. 15 Notre Dame vs. Iowa State

Winner: Notre Dame, 67.2 percent

A closeup of Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly wearing a visor.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Winner: LSU, 67.3 percent

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow at home against Arkansas.

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson

Winner: Ohio State, 54.3 percent

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins against Rutgers on Nov. 16.

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

***

The Cotton Bowl and the two College Football Playoff games will be on ESPN. The Camping World Bowl will be on ABC.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.