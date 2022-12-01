ESPN Computer Predicting Major Championship Game Upset
The College Football Playoff selection committee released its latest rankings on Tuesday night.
Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC round out the top four. Is that going to be the College Football Playoff foursome?
It will be barring an upset during conference championship game weekend.
ESPN's Football Power Index is predicting an upset, though.
According to ESPN's computer model, Utah is going to beat No. 4 USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game.
The Football Power Index is giving Utah a 61.2 percent chance of taking down USC.
Kickoff between USC and Utah is scheduled for 8 p.m. E.T. on Friday night.
The game will be on FOX.