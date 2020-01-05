ESPN Computer’s Prediction For LSU vs. Clemson

We’re a little more than a week away from the College Football Playoff national championship game between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson.

LSU enters the game as a small favorite following the blowout win over Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal game. Clemson is coming off a close win over Ohio State.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has made its pick for the game.

Who is ESPN’s computer model taking?

ESPN’s computer likes Clemson to pull off the upset over LSU in the national championship game. The Football Power Index gives Clemson a 55.8 percent chance of beating LSU.

Clemson and LSU are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. on Monday, Jan. 13.

The game will be televised on ESPN.