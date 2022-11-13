ESPN Computer Predicts 2 Teams Will Finish Undefeated

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Utah Utes cheerleaders perform prior to the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

There are four undefeated College Football Playoff contenders as we head deeper into November.

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU are all looking good heading into the second half of the season's final month.

But how many of them will actually finish undefeated?

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, only two of them will finish undefeated.

ESPN's computer model gives only Georgia and Ohio State a better than 50 percent chance to finish the regular season with an undefeated record.

Georgia - 77.7 percent chance

Ohio State - 58.1 percent chance

ESPN's computer model is projecting both Michigan and TCU to lose at least one game.

We'll see if ESPN's computer model ends up being accurate.