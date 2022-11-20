ESPN Computer Predicts 4 College Football Playoff Teams
One week in the regular season remains. Who's going to wind up in the College Football Playoff?
ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its projections.
The Football Power Index has predicted the following four teams to make the College Football Playoff field.
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- TCU
- Clemson
ESPN's Football Power Index has Michigan losing to Ohio State next week, which would put the Wolverines out of the field.
Perhaps it's possible for both Ohio State and Michigan to make it, but that seems pretty unlikely.
Unless we get craziness in the next two weekends of college football, of course....