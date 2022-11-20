ESPN Computer Predicts 4 College Football Playoff Teams

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 31: A general view of AT&T Stadium prior to the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for the College Football Playoff semifinal game on December 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

One week in the regular season remains. Who's going to wind up in the College Football Playoff?

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its projections.

The Football Power Index has predicted the following four teams to make the College Football Playoff field.

Georgia Ohio State TCU Clemson

ESPN's Football Power Index has Michigan losing to Ohio State next week, which would put the Wolverines out of the field.

Perhaps it's possible for both Ohio State and Michigan to make it, but that seems pretty unlikely.

Unless we get craziness in the next two weekends of college football, of course....