ESPN Computer Predicts 4 Teams Can Go Undefeated

The 2022 college football regular season is almost here.

Week 1 is about a month away, as the 2022 college football regular season will be here before you know it.

Will any teams finish the 2022 regular season with an undefeated record?

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, is giving four teams a real chance at achieving that.

Here's who ESPN's computer model thinks could go undefeated this fall:

Ohio State - 32.1 percent chance Georgia - 20.9 percent chance Alabama - 16.6 percent chance Clemson - 13.8 percent chance

Who do you think could go undefeated this fall?