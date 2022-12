NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

ESPN's computer model has updated its picks for the College Football Playoff.

The Football Power Index has released its game predictions for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU.

The ESPN Football Power Index released its picks on Sunday evening.

Georgia vs. Ohio State

Winner: Georgia, 58.1 percent

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs leads his team onto the field before their game against the Clemson Tigers in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Michigan vs. TCU

Winner: Michigan, 66.5 percent

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 03: Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines speaks to press after winning the Big Ten football championship game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 43-22 over the Purdue Boilermakers. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

The College Football Playoff games are set to kick off on New Year's Eve.