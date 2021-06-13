ESPN Computer Predicts College Football’s 12 Best Teams

Major change is coming to the College Football Playoff, as the four-team event is expected to expand to 12 teams.

The College Football Playoff committee met this week and seemed to agree that expansion is necessary. A move from a four-team playoff to a 12-team playoff is expected to be made official later this year.

Almost everyone seems to be on board with the move.

“Most changes have been relatively small,” Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart told ESPN’s Marty & McGee on Saturday. “With the potential of what’s been proposed … [it’s] probably the greatest change there has been in terms of major college football.”

The 12-team College Football Playoff won’t be in effect for 2021, but if it was, what would it look like?

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, here are the top 12 teams in the country for the 2021 regular season:

Alabama Oklahoma Clemson Iowa State Ohio State Texas A&M Georgia Mississippi State Oklahoma State Penn State Notre Dame Texas

That would be quite the 12-team playoff.

Of course, we’re still a couple of years away from it taking effect, but it can’t happen soon enough.