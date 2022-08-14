ESPN Computer Predicts College Football's Conference Champions

Kirk Herbstreit.

The 2022 college football regular season officially starts in less than two weeks.

Week Zero games will kick off two weeks from yesterday, while Week 1 is three weeks away.

Who is going to emerge with conference championships this year?

Here's who ESPN's computer model likes:

ACC: Clemson Tigers

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers directs his team against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half of the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Big Ten: Ohio State Buckeyes

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Big 12: Texas Longhorns

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 24: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns reacts during the Texas Football Orange-White Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 24, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

SEC: Alabama Crimson Tide

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Pac-12: Utah Utes

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 15: Head coach Kyle Whittingham of the Utah Utes looks on prior to a game against the Washington Huskies at Rice-Eccles Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

***

Who are you taking to win the conferences this year?