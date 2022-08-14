ESPN Computer Predicts College Football's Conference Champions
The 2022 college football regular season officially starts in less than two weeks.
Week Zero games will kick off two weeks from yesterday, while Week 1 is three weeks away.
Who is going to emerge with conference championships this year?
Here's who ESPN's computer model likes:
ACC: Clemson Tigers
Big Ten: Ohio State Buckeyes
Big 12: Texas Longhorns
SEC: Alabama Crimson Tide
Pac-12: Utah Utes
Who are you taking to win the conferences this year?