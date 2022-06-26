ESPN Computer Predicts College Football's 5 Winningest Teams

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: ESPN television personalities Kirk Herbstreit (left) and Chris Fowler prepare for the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

The 2022 college football regular season is almost upon us.

The start of the 2022 college football regular season is less than three months away.

Who is going to dominate the 2022 college football regular season this year?

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has made its predictions for the 2022 season. Here's who ESPN's computer model believes will win the most games this year:

Ohio State - 11.8 wins Georgia - 11.6 wins Alabama - 11.3 wins Clemson - 11.1 wins Cincinnati - 9.7 wins

You can view ESPN's full projections for the 2022 college football regular season here.

The 2022 college football regular season can't get here soon enough.