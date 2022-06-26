ESPN Computer Predicts College Football's 5 Winningest Teams
The 2022 college football regular season is almost upon us.
The start of the 2022 college football regular season is less than three months away.
Who is going to dominate the 2022 college football regular season this year?
ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has made its predictions for the 2022 season. Here's who ESPN's computer model believes will win the most games this year:
- Ohio State - 11.8 wins
- Georgia - 11.6 wins
- Alabama - 11.3 wins
- Clemson - 11.1 wins
- Cincinnati - 9.7 wins
You can view ESPN's full projections for the 2022 college football regular season here.
The 2022 college football regular season can't get here soon enough.