ESPN Computer Predicts College Football's 5 Worst Teams

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2022 college football season is now just a couple of weeks away.

The regular season is set to begin at the end of the month, with several prominent contests taking place over the first few weeks of the season.

Which college football teams are bound to have the worst regular seasons?

ESPN's computed model, the Football Power Index, has predicted the five worst teams in the country:

1. New Mexico State Aggies

2. UConn Huskies

3. UMass Minutemen

4. UL Monroe Warhawks

5. New Mexico Lobos

***

You can view ESPN's Football Power Index's complete rankings here.