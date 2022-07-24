ESPN Computer Predicts College Football's Conference Champions

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2022 college football regular season is nearly upon us.

College football programs are set to report to fall camp in the coming weeks. Before you know it, Week 1 of the 2022 regular season will be here.

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its projections for the 2022 college football season.

Here's who ESPN's Football Power Index has winning the Power Five conferences heading into the year:

ACC - Clemson Tigers

Big Ten - Ohio State Buckeyes

Big 12 - Texas Longhorns

Pac-12 - Utah Utes

SEC - Alabama Crimson Tide

You can view ESPN's Football Power Index's full projections here.

The 2022 college football regular season can't get here soon enough, that's for sure.