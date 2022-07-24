ESPN Computer Predicts College Football's Conference Champions
The 2022 college football regular season is nearly upon us.
College football programs are set to report to fall camp in the coming weeks. Before you know it, Week 1 of the 2022 regular season will be here.
ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its projections for the 2022 college football season.
Here's who ESPN's Football Power Index has winning the Power Five conferences heading into the year:
- ACC - Clemson Tigers
- Big Ten - Ohio State Buckeyes
- Big 12 - Texas Longhorns
- Pac-12 - Utah Utes
- SEC - Alabama Crimson Tide
You can view ESPN's Football Power Index's full projections here.
The 2022 college football regular season can't get here soon enough, that's for sure.