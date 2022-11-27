ESPN Computer Predicts Conference Title Game Winners
Conference championship game week is here.
ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its picks for the upcoming weekend's conference championship contests.
Who does ESPN have winning the Power Five leagues?
Here are the picks from ESPN's Football Power Index.
Pac-12: USC vs. Utah
Winner: Utah, 61.2 percent
Big 12: Kansas State vs. TCU
Winner: TCU
SEC: Georgia vs. LSU
Winner: Georgia
Big Ten: Michigan vs. Purdue
Winner: Michigan
ACC: Clemson vs. North Carolina
Winner: Clemson
Who do you have winning the Power 5 conference championship games on Saturday?