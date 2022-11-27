ESPN Computer Predicts Conference Title Game Winners

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Conference championship game week is here.

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its picks for the upcoming weekend's conference championship contests.

Who does ESPN have winning the Power Five leagues?

Here are the picks from ESPN's Football Power Index.

Pac-12: USC vs. Utah

Winner: Utah, 61.2 percent

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 3: Close up view of the new satin red football helmets worn by the Utah Utes during their game against the Michigan Wolverines at Rice-Eccles Stadium on September 3, 2015 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

Big 12: Kansas State vs. TCU

Winner: TCU

MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 29: The TCU Horned Frogs logo on a football helmet during the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field on October 29, 2022 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

SEC: Georgia vs. LSU

Winner: Georgia

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs leads his team onto the field before their game against the Clemson Tigers in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Big Ten: Michigan vs. Purdue

Winner: Michigan

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ACC: Clemson vs. North Carolina

Winner: Clemson

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on November 05, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

***

Who do you have winning the Power 5 conference championship games on Saturday?