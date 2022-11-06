ESPN Computer Predicts If Alabama Can Still Make The Playoff

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 08: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide leads the team onto the field prior to facing the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Nick Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide football program suffered their second loss of the season on Saturday evening.

The Crimson Tide fell to LSU in an upset loss, falling to 7-2 on the season.

With two losses, Alabama is surely out of the College Football Playoff discussion, right?

Maybe not.

According to ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, the Crimson Tide still have a chance at making the College Football Playoff.

ESPN's computer model is giving Alabama a 16.5 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff right now.

The Crimson Tide are definitely on the outside looking in for now, but if things get crazy down the stretch, and they win out, perhaps they'll be a serious contender come selection day.