ESPN Computer Predicts The National Championship Game

The 2022 college football regular season will be here before we know it.

The start of the 2022 college football regular season is only a couple of months away. Teams are a little more than two months away from reporting for fall camp. The regular season is set to begin in a little more than three months.

Who do you have playing for the national championship this year?

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has already released its prediction.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Ohio State and Alabama will play for the College Football Playoff national championship this year.

ESPN's Football Power Index gives Alabama a 51.1 percent chance of making the national title game, while Ohio State has a 50.0 percent chance.

The Crimson Tide are projected to win the game.

Who do you have making it?