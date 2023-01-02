ESPN Computer Predicts Winners Of Today's 4 Bowl Games
There are four bowl games on tap for Monday, Jan 2.
With Jan. 1 falling on a Sunday, the NFL's schedule pushed college football's bowl games back a day.
On Monday, we'll get:
- ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Illinois, 12 p.m E.T., ESPN2
- Cotton Bowl Classic: USC vs. Tulane, 1 p.m. E.T., ESPN
- Citrus Bowl: Purdue vs. LSU, 1 p.m. E.T., ABC
- Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. Utah, 5 p.m. E.T. , ESPN
ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has made its picks for the games.
- Mississippi State has a 54 percent chance to beat Illinois
- USC has a 58.4 percent chance to beat Tulane
- LSU has a 68.4 percent chance to beat Purdue
- Utah has a 57.4 percent chance to beat Penn State
Who are you taking in today's games?