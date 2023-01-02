Skip to main content
ESPN Computer Predicts Winners Of Today's 4 Bowl Games

An overhead view of the Rose Bowl.

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: A general view during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

There are four bowl games on tap for Monday, Jan 2. 

With Jan. 1 falling on a Sunday, the NFL's schedule pushed college football's bowl games back a day.

On Monday, we'll get:

  • ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Illinois, 12 p.m E.T., ESPN2
  • Cotton Bowl Classic: USC vs. Tulane, 1 p.m. E.T., ESPN
  • Citrus Bowl: Purdue vs. LSU, 1 p.m. E.T., ABC
  • Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. Utah, 5 p.m. E.T. , ESPN

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has made its picks for the games.

  • Mississippi State has a 54 percent chance to beat Illinois
  • USC has a 58.4 percent chance to beat Tulane
  • LSU has a 68.4 percent chance to beat Purdue
  • Utah has a 57.4 percent chance to beat Penn State

Who are you taking in today's games?