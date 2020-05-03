According to ESPN’s Football Power Index projections, only 10 college football teams have a realistic chance at winning the national title in 2020.

The Football Power Index, which recently updated its projections for 2020, currently gives 10 teams a better than 1 percent chance at winning it all.

Three teams stand above the rest for now – Clemson, Ohio State and Alabama. Those three teams are given roughly a combined 75 percent chance at winning it all. Every other team in the country – combined – has about a 25 percent chance.

There isn’t much parity in college football right now. A handful of teams dominate the recruiting rankings and the polls, year in and year out.

ESPN’s Football Power Index projections are reflective of that. Here are the 10 teams with a better than 1 percent chance at winning it all in 2020:

Clemson – 35.6 percent Ohio State – 20.6 percent Alabama – 17.2 percent Wisconsin – 5.5 percent Georgia – 4.7 percent LSU – 4.2 percent Penn State – 3.5 percent Oregon – 2.5 percent Oklahoma – 1.7 percent Auburn – 1.2 percent

Texas comes in at No. 11 with a 1.0 percent chance at winning at all. Florida, USC, UCF, Notre Dame and Texas A&M all have a 0.2 percent chance or better.

No other team has a national title percentage better than 0.1 percent.

Who do you have winning it all in 2020?