ESPN Computer Ranks Country's 10 National Title Favorites
Who's college football's national title favorite right now?
It looks like Georgia so far. The reigning national champions have been dominating throughout the 2022 college football season. The Bulldogs are the frontrunners in the minds of many.
ESPN's computer model agrees.
The Football Power Index has ranked its top 10 national title favorites following Week 3 of the 2022 regular season.
Georgia comes in at No. 1.
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Texas
- USC
- Oklahoma
- Ole Miss
- Tennessee
Who will emerge with the College Football Playoff national championship trophy?
You can view ESPN's full computer picks here.