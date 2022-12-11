ESPN Computer Releases Controversial Top 25 Rankings

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The final game of the 2022 college football regular season was played on Saturday afternoon.

Army defeated Navy in overtime in the final game of the 2022 college football regular season on Saturday.

ESPN's Football Power Index has since updated its top 25 rankings. The top 25 rankings are a bit controversial, as they differ pretty greatly from the College Football Playoff selection committee top 25 rankings.

Here's the final Top 25 from ESPN's computer model:

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Tennessee Texas Utah Penn State Clemson TCU Kansas State Florida State Oregon LSU USC Ole Miss Notre Dame Mississippi State Minnesota Illinois Baylor Washington Oregon State Oklahoma Louisville

As you can see, a team like Alabama is still thought of very highly by ESPN's computer model.

The Crimson Tide won't be making the College Football Playoff, though.

You can view ESPN's full rankings here.