ESPN Computer Releases Controversial Top 25 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The final game of the 2022 college football regular season was played on Saturday afternoon.

Army defeated Navy in overtime in the final game of the 2022 college football regular season on Saturday.

ESPN's Football Power Index has since updated its top 25 rankings. The top 25 rankings are a bit controversial, as they differ pretty greatly from the College Football Playoff selection committee top 25 rankings.

Here's the final Top 25 from ESPN's computer model:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Tennessee
  6. Texas
  7. Utah
  8. Penn State
  9. Clemson
  10. TCU
  11. Kansas State
  12. Florida State
  13. Oregon
  14. LSU
  15. USC
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Notre Dame
  18. Mississippi State
  19. Minnesota
  20. Illinois
  21. Baylor
  22. Washington
  23. Oregon State
  24. Oklahoma
  25. Louisville

As you can see, a team like Alabama is still thought of very highly by ESPN's computer model.

The Crimson Tide won't be making the College Football Playoff, though.

You can view ESPN's full rankings here.