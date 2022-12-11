ESPN Computer Releases Controversial Top 25 Rankings
The final game of the 2022 college football regular season was played on Saturday afternoon.
Army defeated Navy in overtime in the final game of the 2022 college football regular season on Saturday.
ESPN's Football Power Index has since updated its top 25 rankings. The top 25 rankings are a bit controversial, as they differ pretty greatly from the College Football Playoff selection committee top 25 rankings.
Here's the final Top 25 from ESPN's computer model:
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Penn State
- Clemson
- TCU
- Kansas State
- Florida State
- Oregon
- LSU
- USC
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Mississippi State
- Minnesota
- Illinois
- Baylor
- Washington
- Oregon State
- Oklahoma
- Louisville
As you can see, a team like Alabama is still thought of very highly by ESPN's computer model.
The Crimson Tide won't be making the College Football Playoff, though.
