ESPN Computer Releases Its Final Top 25 Rankings

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

ESPN's Football Power Index has released its final top 25 rankings on Sunday morning.

Conference championship weekend is in the books, with a couple of notable upsets taking place on Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

Will the College Football Playoff picture be impacted?



ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings heading into the postseason.

Here's the latest top 25:

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Tennessee Texas Utah Penn State Clemson TCU Kansas State Florida State Oregon LSU USC Ole Miss Notre Dame Mississippi State Minnesota Illinois Baylor Washington Oregon State Oklahoma Louisville

The final College Football Playoff top 25 rankings will come out at noon E.T. on Sunday afternoon.

How much of a shakeup will there be?