Skip to main content
14
New Articles

ESPN Computer Releases Its Final Top 25 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

ESPN's Football Power Index has released its final top 25 rankings on Sunday morning.

Conference championship weekend is in the books, with a couple of notable upsets taking place on Friday night and Saturday afternoon. 

Will the College Football Playoff picture be impacted?

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings heading into the postseason.

Here's the latest top 25:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Tennessee
  6. Texas
  7. Utah
  8. Penn State
  9. Clemson
  10. TCU
  11. Kansas State
  12. Florida State
  13. Oregon
  14. LSU
  15. USC
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Notre Dame
  18. Mississippi State
  19. Minnesota
  20. Illinois
  21. Baylor
  22. Washington
  23. Oregon State
  24. Oklahoma
  25. Louisville

The final College Football Playoff top 25 rankings will come out at noon E.T. on Sunday afternoon.

How much of a shakeup will there be?