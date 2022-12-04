ESPN Computer Releases Its Final Top 25 Rankings
ESPN's Football Power Index has released its final top 25 rankings on Sunday morning.
Conference championship weekend is in the books, with a couple of notable upsets taking place on Friday night and Saturday afternoon.
Will the College Football Playoff picture be impacted?
ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings heading into the postseason.
Here's the latest top 25:
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Penn State
- Clemson
- TCU
- Kansas State
- Florida State
- Oregon
- LSU
- USC
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Mississippi State
- Minnesota
- Illinois
- Baylor
- Washington
- Oregon State
- Oklahoma
- Louisville
The final College Football Playoff top 25 rankings will come out at noon E.T. on Sunday afternoon.
How much of a shakeup will there be?