ESPN Computer Releases Its National Title Game Prediction
The College Football Playoff national championship game has been set.
No. 1 Georgia will take on No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game a week from Monday night.
ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its early pick for the game. Unsurprisingly, the computer model loves Georgia.
According to ESPN's Football Power Index, No. 1 Georgia has a 72.2 percent chance to defeat No. 3 TCU, while the Horned Frogs have only a 27.8 percent chance at pulling off the title game upset.
No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on Monday, Jan. 9.
The game will air on ESPN.