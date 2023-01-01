ESPN Computer Releases Its National Title Game Prediction

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff national championship game has been set.

No. 1 Georgia will take on No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game a week from Monday night.

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its early pick for the game. Unsurprisingly, the computer model loves Georgia.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, No. 1 Georgia has a 72.2 percent chance to defeat No. 3 TCU, while the Horned Frogs have only a 27.8 percent chance at pulling off the title game upset.

No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on Monday, Jan. 9.

The game will air on ESPN.