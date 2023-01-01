ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
The College Football Playoff semifinals delivered in a major way on Saturday.
TCU topped Michigan in a thriller, while Georgia came from behind to take down Ohio State. The Horned Frogs will take on the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff national championship game next week.
Following the conclusion of the College Football Playoff semifinals, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings.
Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's Football Power Index:
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Tennessee
- Utah
- Texas
- Penn State
- Clemson
- TCU
- Florida State
- Kansas State
- LSU
- Oregon
- USC
- Notre Dame
- Oregon State
- Mississippi State
- Ole Miss
- Minnesota
- Washington
- Illinois
- Louisville
- Oklahoma
- Baylor
The official new college football top 25 polls will come out following the national title game.