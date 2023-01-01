ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after running out the clock to defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The College Football Playoff semifinals delivered in a major way on Saturday.

TCU topped Michigan in a thriller, while Georgia came from behind to take down Ohio State. The Horned Frogs will take on the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff national championship game next week.

Following the conclusion of the College Football Playoff semifinals, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings.

Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's Football Power Index:

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Tennessee Utah Texas Penn State Clemson TCU Florida State Kansas State LSU Oregon USC Notre Dame Oregon State Mississippi State Ole Miss Minnesota Washington Illinois Louisville Oklahoma Baylor

The official new college football top 25 polls will come out following the national title game.