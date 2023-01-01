Skip to main content
33
New Articles

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett against Ohio State.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after running out the clock to defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff semifinals delivered in a major way on Saturday.

TCU topped Michigan in a thriller, while Georgia came from behind to take down Ohio State. The Horned Frogs will take on the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff national championship game next week.

Following the conclusion of the College Football Playoff semifinals, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings.

Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's Football Power Index:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Tennessee
  6. Utah
  7. Texas
  8. Penn State
  9. Clemson
  10. TCU
  11. Florida State
  12. Kansas State
  13. LSU
  14. Oregon
  15. USC
  16. Notre Dame
  17. Oregon State
  18. Mississippi State
  19. Ole Miss
  20. Minnesota
  21. Washington
  22. Illinois
  23. Louisville
  24. Oklahoma
  25. Baylor

The official new college football top 25 polls will come out following the national title game.