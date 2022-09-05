ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 After Sunday Night
ESPN's computer model has updated its rankings following Sunday night's game between Florida State and LSU.
The ESPN Football Power Index has released a new Top 25 following the latest game to take place in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.
Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's Football Power Index:
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Baylor
- Miami
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Mississippi State
- USC
- Michigan State
- Penn State
- Ole Miss
- Wisconsin
- Utah
- Kentucky
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma State
- SMU
- Florida
- Pittsburgh
There's still one more game to be played in Week 1, as Clemson is set to take on Georgia Tech on Monday night.
Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. E.T.
It'll air on ESPN.