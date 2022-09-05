ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 After Sunday Night

TALLAHASSEE, FL - SEPTEMBER 17: A Florida State Seminoles cheerleader during a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Doak Campbell Stadium on September 17, 2011 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ESPN's computer model has updated its rankings following Sunday night's game between Florida State and LSU.

The ESPN Football Power Index has released a new Top 25 following the latest game to take place in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's Football Power Index:

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Clemson Michigan Notre Dame Texas Baylor Miami Tennessee Oklahoma LSU Mississippi State USC Michigan State Penn State Ole Miss Wisconsin Utah Kentucky Texas A&M Oklahoma State SMU Florida Pittsburgh

There's still one more game to be played in Week 1, as Clemson is set to take on Georgia Tech on Monday night.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. E.T.

It'll air on ESPN.