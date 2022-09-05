Skip to main content
ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 After Sunday Night

Florida State cheerleaders on the field.

TALLAHASSEE, FL - SEPTEMBER 17: A Florida State Seminoles cheerleader during a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Doak Campbell Stadium on September 17, 2011 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ESPN's computer model has updated its rankings following Sunday night's game between Florida State and LSU.

The ESPN Football Power Index has released a new Top 25 following the latest game to take place in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's Football Power Index:

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Clemson
  5. Michigan
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Texas
  8. Baylor
  9. Miami
  10. Tennessee 
  11. Oklahoma
  12. LSU
  13. Mississippi State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Penn State
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Utah
  20. Kentucky
  21. Texas A&M
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. SMU
  24. Florida
  25. Pittsburgh

There's still one more game to be played in Week 1, as Clemson is set to take on Georgia Tech on Monday night.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. E.T.

It'll air on ESPN.