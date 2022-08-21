ESPN Computer Releases Pick For Nebraska vs. Northwestern

CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost looks on during an college football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2022 college football season is probably a make-or-break one for Scott Frost at Nebraska.

The former Huskers quarterback turned head coach was viewed as a home run hire when he left UCF for Nebraska, though his tenure has been anything but a success thus far.

Perhaps that'll change in 2022, though.

Nebraska is set to open the 2022 college football season in "Week Zero" against Northwestern. The game, set to be played in Ireland, kicks off next Saturday.

Who will emerge with the win?

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its prediction:

Nebraska has a 78.7 percent chance of beating Northwestern, while the Wildcats have a 21.3 percent chance of pulling off the upset.

Nebraska and Northwestern are set to kick off at 12:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on FOX.