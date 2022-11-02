Skip to main content
ESPN Computer Reveals College Football's Real Top 25 Rankings

STATE COLLEGE, PA - OCTOBER 29: J.T. Tuimoloau #44 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the initial College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled. Tennessee is currently the No. 1 ranked team in the country. 

ESPN's Football Power Index looks completely different compared to the College Football Playoff rankings. 

According to ESPN, the FPI measures a team's strength on "net points scale; expected point margin vs average opponent on neutral field." 

For starters, the FPI has Ohio State as the top team in college football. It also Alabama ranked second over teams like Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee and Clemson. 

Another interesting aspect is Texas' ranking. Believe it or not, ESPN's FPI has the Longhorns ranked sixth. 

Here is the FPI's top 25

  1. Ohio State 
  2. Alabama
  3. Georgia
  4. Michigan
  5. Tennessee
  6. Texas
  7. Clemson
  8. Utah
  9. LSU
  10. Penn State
  11. USC
  12. Oregon
  13. Ole Miss
  14. TCU
  15. Baylor
  16. Kansas State
  17. Mississippi State
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Minnesota
  20. UCLA
  21. Florida State
  22. Wisconsin
  23. Illinois
  24. Oklahoma State
  25. Maryland

It's surprising to see TCU so low in the FPI rankings. The Horned Frogs are the only undefeated team in the Big 12. 

Additionally, it's bizarre to see Minnesota, Mississippi State and Notre Dame ranked ahead of UCLA. 