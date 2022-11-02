ESPN Computer Reveals College Football's Real Top 25 Rankings

STATE COLLEGE, PA - OCTOBER 29: J.T. Tuimoloau #44 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, the initial College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled. Tennessee is currently the No. 1 ranked team in the country.

ESPN's Football Power Index looks completely different compared to the College Football Playoff rankings.

According to ESPN, the FPI measures a team's strength on "net points scale; expected point margin vs average opponent on neutral field."

For starters, the FPI has Ohio State as the top team in college football. It also Alabama ranked second over teams like Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee and Clemson.

Another interesting aspect is Texas' ranking. Believe it or not, ESPN's FPI has the Longhorns ranked sixth.

Here is the FPI's top 25:

Ohio State Alabama Georgia Michigan Tennessee Texas Clemson Utah LSU Penn State USC

Oregon Ole Miss TCU Baylor Kansas State Mississippi State Notre Dame Minnesota UCLA Florida State Wisconsin Illinois Oklahoma State Maryland

It's surprising to see TCU so low in the FPI rankings. The Horned Frogs are the only undefeated team in the Big 12.

Additionally, it's bizarre to see Minnesota, Mississippi State and Notre Dame ranked ahead of UCLA.