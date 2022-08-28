ESPN Computer's College Football Playoff Prediction After Week Zero
Did Week Zero of the 2022 college football season feature any College Football Playoff teams?
According to ESPN's Football Power Index, the answer is a hard no.
ESPN's computer model has updated its College Football Playoff picks after the first weekend of the 2022 regular season:
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Clemson Tigers
It's a pretty chalk foursome, though that's what you would expect at this point in the year.
