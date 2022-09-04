ESPN Computer's National Championship Prediction After Week 1
Week 1 of the 2022 college football season is in the books - well, almost.
There are still a couple of more games to be played on Labor Day Weekend, but the vast majority of the Week 1 contests are now complete.
Who's going to win the national championship?
ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction following Week 1.
The current prediction: Alabama over Georgia.
ESPN's computer model is predicting a repeat of last year's College Football Playoff national championship. It's also a change from the preseason, when ESPN had Alabama and Ohio State facing off.
However, ESPN's FPI is going with the Crimson Tide to top the Bulldogs this time.