ESPN Computer's National Championship Prediction After Week 1

Week 1 of the 2022 college football season is in the books - well, almost.

There are still a couple of more games to be played on Labor Day Weekend, but the vast majority of the Week 1 contests are now complete.

Who's going to win the national championship?

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction following Week 1.

The current prediction: Alabama over Georgia.

ESPN's computer model is predicting a repeat of last year's College Football Playoff national championship. It's also a change from the preseason, when ESPN had Alabama and Ohio State facing off.

However, ESPN's FPI is going with the Crimson Tide to top the Bulldogs this time.