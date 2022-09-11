ESPN Computer's National Title Pick After Week 2

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Utah Utes cheerleaders perform prior to the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

We're now two plus weeks into the 2022 college football regular season.

Who will be holding the national championship trophy when it's all said and done in a couple of months?

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its championship prediction following Week 2 of the 2022 regular season.

Here's who ESPN's Football Power Index has winning the national title following two weeks:

Alabama will defeat Ohio State.

ESPN's Football Power Index is giving the Crimson Tide a 34.3 percent chance to win the national title, while the Buckeyes are right behind at 26.4 percent

Saturday's game at Texas was Alabama's toughest of the regular season, according to the Football Power Index.

You can view the full projections here.