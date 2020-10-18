The Spun

ESPN Computer’s New Top 25 After Eventful Saturday

Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit of College GameDay have a discussion.BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated following another eventful Saturday in the college football world.

Week 7 of the 2020 college football regular season featured a number of notable games. A few results stood out on Saturday, though.

Alabama, the No. 2 team in the country, was able to have Nick Saban on the sideline for Saturday night’s game against No. 3 Georgia. Saban had tested negative for COVID-19 three straight times after testing positive earlier in the week. The Crimson Tide proceeded to roll the Bulldogs, 41-24, to stay undefeated on the season.

Elsewhere, No. 5 North Carolina was upset by Florida State. The Tar Heels nearly staged a big-time second half comeback, but they ultimately fell short.

The official new top 25 polls will be out later today. In the meantime, here’s ESPN’s latest Football Power Index top 25:

  1. Clemson
  2. Ohio State
  3. Alabama
  4. Wisconsin
  5. Georgia
  6. Penn State
  7. Oregon
  8. Florida
  9. USC
  10. Texas
  11. Notre Dame
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. Auburn
  14. UCF
  15. Oklahoma
  16. LSU
  17. Virginia Tech
  18. Michigan
  19. Texas A&M
  20. BYU
  21. Miami
  22. Indiana
  23. Utah
  24. Northwestern
  25. Iowa

The official new Associated Press top 25 poll and Coaches’ Poll top 25 will be out later on Sunday afternoon.

There’s sure to be some more shake ups in the top 25s next week when the Big Ten Conference begins its season.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.