ESPN Computer’s New Top 25 After Eventful Saturday

ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated following another eventful Saturday in the college football world.

Week 7 of the 2020 college football regular season featured a number of notable games. A few results stood out on Saturday, though.

Alabama, the No. 2 team in the country, was able to have Nick Saban on the sideline for Saturday night’s game against No. 3 Georgia. Saban had tested negative for COVID-19 three straight times after testing positive earlier in the week. The Crimson Tide proceeded to roll the Bulldogs, 41-24, to stay undefeated on the season.

Elsewhere, No. 5 North Carolina was upset by Florida State. The Tar Heels nearly staged a big-time second half comeback, but they ultimately fell short.

The official new top 25 polls will be out later today. In the meantime, here’s ESPN’s latest Football Power Index top 25:

Clemson Ohio State Alabama Wisconsin Georgia Penn State Oregon Florida USC Texas Notre Dame Oklahoma State Auburn UCF Oklahoma LSU Virginia Tech Michigan Texas A&M BYU Miami Indiana Utah Northwestern Iowa

The official new Associated Press top 25 poll and Coaches’ Poll top 25 will be out later on Sunday afternoon.

There’s sure to be some more shake ups in the top 25s next week when the Big Ten Conference begins its season.