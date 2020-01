ESPN Computer’s Picks For Today’s 4 Major Bowl Games

New Year’s Day has arrived. The bowl game slate isn’t as appealing as it has been in recent years, but we’re still getting four major contests.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has made its picks for today’s games.

Here’s who ESPN’s computer likes in the four bowl games being played today.

Citrus Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan

Winner: Alabama

Outback Bowl: Auburn vs. Minnesota

Winner: Auburn

Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin

Winner: Oregon

Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Oklahoma

Winner: Georgia

***

The bowl games kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on ESPN and ABC.