ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 30: Head Coach Ryan Day (R) of the Ohio State Buckeyes shakes hands with Head Coach Jim Harbaugh (L) of the Michigan Wolverines after a college football game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Ohio State Buckeyes won the game 56-27 over the Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Ohio State and Michigan appear to be on a collision course at this point in the season.

No one else in the Big Ten appears to be capable of stopping either the Buckeyes or the Wolverines. So, the winner of the Ohio State vs. Michigan game will likely represent the conference in the College Football Playoff.

But who is going to emerge with that victory?

ESPN's computer model, the College Football Playoff, has released its updated pick for the game.

The Football Power Index likes the Buckeyes.

ESPN's Football Power Index is giving Ohio State a 69.0 percent chance to beat Michigan in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 26. The ESPN computer model clearly doesn't believe in the Wolverines' chances to upset the Buckeyes.

The rivalry game is set to kick off at noon E.T. on FOX.