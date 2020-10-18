We’re less than a week away from the start of the 2020 Big Ten football season!

The Big Ten Conference is set to begin its 2020 season next week. The conference originally postponed its season until 2021, but later reversed its decision when daily COVID-19 testing became available.

There’s one clear favorite in the conference this year – Ohio State.

“First of all, it’s an NFL roster. I sat there going through, every player on their roster, offense, defense, will be in the NFL. Think about that,” Meyer said of Ohio State. “The only question is the secondary. You have Josh Proctor, Cam Brown, Sevyn Banks. Young players, highly recruited players replacing high draft picks in the NFL. That’s the only question mark.

“I think, as long as they stay healthy — the only thing that concerns Ohio State is Covid. That’s the only thing that can slow that team down.”

Ohio State will begin its season on Saturday against Nebraska. The Big Ten’s first game of the season is set for Friday night, when Wisconsin will play Illinois.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has made its picks for every game:

Wisconsin has a 93.9 percent chance to beat Illinois

Ohio State has a 95.4 percent chance to beat Nebraska

Michigan State has a 60.1 percent chance to beat Rutgers

Penn State has a 73.7 percent chance to beat Indiana

Iowa has a 64.1 percent chance to beat Purdue

Michigan has a 55.8 percent chance to beat Minnesota

Northwestern has an 89.7 percent chance to beat Maryland

Next weekend can’t get here soon enough!

[ESPN]