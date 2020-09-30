ESPN Computer’s Predictions For Week 5’s Biggest Games

Week 5 of the 2020 college football season has arrived.

The SEC started its regular season last weekend, highlighted by Mississippi State’s upset win. More excitement should be on the way this weekend.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has made its picks for Week 5’s biggest college football games. Here’s who ESPN’s computer model likes this weekend.

No. 3 Florida vs. South Carolina

Winner: Florida, 89.3 percent

No. 9 Texas vs. TCU

Winner: Texas, 80.5 percent

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 13 Texas A&M

Winner: Alabama, 90.8 percent

No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 7 Auburn

Winner: Georgia, 57.4 percent

No. 18 Oklahoma at Iowa State

Winner: Oklahoma, 69.5 percent

No. 1 Clemson vs. Virginia

Winner: Clemson, 97.2 percent

***

Week 5 of the 2020 college football season should be a good one, especially in the SEC, where we have two major games between ranked teams.

Outside of the SEC, teams like Oklahoma are attempting to get back on track. The Sooners are coming off a disappointing upset loss to Kansas State last weekend.

Hopefully we get another exciting weekend of college football on Saturday. The weekend can’t get here soon enough.