ESPN Computer’s Predictions For Week 5’s Biggest Games

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Week 5 of the 2020 college football season has arrived.

The SEC started its regular season last weekend, highlighted by Mississippi State’s upset win. More excitement should be on the way this weekend.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has made its picks for Week 5’s biggest college football games. Here’s who ESPN’s computer model likes this weekend.

No. 3 Florida vs. South Carolina

Winner: Florida, 89.3 percent

Florida head coach Dan Mullen runs onto the field.

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

No. 9 Texas vs. TCU

Winner: Texas, 80.5 percent

Tom Herman on the sideline during Texas' game against Iowa State

 (Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images)

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 13 Texas A&M

Winner: Alabama, 90.8 percent

Mac Jones walks off the field after win vs. Arkansas

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 7 Auburn

Winner: Georgia, 57.4 percent

Kirby Smart reacting to a Georgia football game.

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

No. 18 Oklahoma at Iowa State

Winner: Oklahoma, 69.5 percent

Oklahoma football quarterback Spencer Rattler during the 2019 season.

(Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

No. 1 Clemson vs. Virginia

Winner: Clemson, 97.2 percent

Trevor Lawrence rolls out in the first half against Ohio State.

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

***

Week 5 of the 2020 college football season should be a good one, especially in the SEC, where we have two major games between ranked teams.

Outside of the SEC, teams like Oklahoma are attempting to get back on track. The Sooners are coming off a disappointing upset loss to Kansas State last weekend.

Hopefully we get another exciting weekend of college football on Saturday. The weekend can’t get here soon enough.


