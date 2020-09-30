ESPN Computer’s Predictions For Week 5’s Biggest Games

Week 5 of the 2020 college football season has arrived.
The SEC started its regular season last weekend, highlighted by Mississippi State’s upset win. More excitement should be on the way this weekend.
ESPN’s Football Power Index has made its picks for Week 5’s biggest college football games. Here’s who ESPN’s computer model likes this weekend.
No. 3 Florida vs. South Carolina
Winner: Florida, 89.3 percent
No. 9 Texas vs. TCU
Winner: Texas, 80.5 percent
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 13 Texas A&M
Winner: Alabama, 90.8 percent
No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 7 Auburn
Winner: Georgia, 57.4 percent
No. 18 Oklahoma at Iowa State
Winner: Oklahoma, 69.5 percent
No. 1 Clemson vs. Virginia
Winner: Clemson, 97.2 percent
***
Week 5 of the 2020 college football season should be a good one, especially in the SEC, where we have two major games between ranked teams.
Outside of the SEC, teams like Oklahoma are attempting to get back on track. The Sooners are coming off a disappointing upset loss to Kansas State last weekend.
Hopefully we get another exciting weekend of college football on Saturday. The weekend can’t get here soon enough.