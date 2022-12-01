ESPN Computer's Score Predictions For Conference Title Games
Conference championship weekend is here and it's a very important one.
Beginning on Friday night, conference title games will start to take place across the country.
If USC and TCU both win their respective games, the College Football Playoff field is probably set. But if they don't...watch out, chaos could be underway.
ESPN's computer model has updated its score predictions for the games this weekend.
Pac-12: USC vs. Utah
Winner: USC 34, Utah 31
Big 12: Kansas State vs. TCU
Winner: TCU 32, Kansas State 29
SEC: Georgia vs. LSU
Winner: Georgia 34, LSU 17
Big Ten: Michigan vs. Purdue
Winner: Michigan 35, Purdue 17
ACC: Clemson vs. North Carolina
Winner: Clemson 35, UNC 26
***
Who do you have winning the Power 5 conference championship games?