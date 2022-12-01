ESPN Computer's Score Predictions For Conference Title Games

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images) Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

Conference championship weekend is here and it's a very important one.

Beginning on Friday night, conference title games will start to take place across the country.

If USC and TCU both win their respective games, the College Football Playoff field is probably set. But if they don't...watch out, chaos could be underway.

ESPN's computer model has updated its score predictions for the games this weekend.

Pac-12: USC vs. Utah

Winner: USC 34, Utah 31

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the USC Trojans looks on during warm up before the game against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Big 12: Kansas State vs. TCU

Winner: TCU 32, Kansas State 29

MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 29: Head coach Sonny Dykes of the TCU Horned Frogs watches the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field on October 29, 2022 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

SEC: Georgia vs. LSU

Winner: Georgia 34, LSU 17

ATHENS, GA OCTOBER 16: Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shares a moment with his wife Mary Beth following the conclusion of the college football game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 16th, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Big Ten: Michigan vs. Purdue

Winner: Michigan 35, Purdue 17

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ACC: Clemson vs. North Carolina

Winner: Clemson 35, UNC 26

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on November 05, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

***

Who do you have winning the Power 5 conference championship games?