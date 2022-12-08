ESPN Computer's Top 25 Entering Bowl Season

Skip to main content
Bowl season has arrived.

Beginning next week, college football bowl games will begin to take place across the country.

While the bowl games are set, who are really the top teams in college football?

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has ranked its top 25 teams entering bowl season.

This list will be controversial.

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Tennessee
  6. Texas
  7. Utah
  8. Penn State
  9. Clemson
  10. TCU
  11. Kansas State
  12. Florida State
  13. LSU
  14. Oregon
  15. USC
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Notre Dame
  18. Mississippi State
  19. Minnesota
  20. Illinois
  21. Baylor
  22. Washington
  23. Oregon State
  24. Oklahoma 
  25. Louisville

As you can see, the ESPN Football Power Index top 25 doesn't exactly match up with the College Football Playoff selection committee rankings.

Still, that's how ESPN's computer model apparently feels heading into bowl season. 