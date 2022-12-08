ESPN Computer's Top 25 Entering Bowl Season
Bowl season has arrived.
Beginning next week, college football bowl games will begin to take place across the country.
While the bowl games are set, who are really the top teams in college football?
ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has ranked its top 25 teams entering bowl season.
This list will be controversial.
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Penn State
- Clemson
- TCU
- Kansas State
- Florida State
- LSU
- Oregon
- USC
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Mississippi State
- Minnesota
- Illinois
- Baylor
- Washington
- Oregon State
- Oklahoma
- Louisville
As you can see, the ESPN Football Power Index top 25 doesn't exactly match up with the College Football Playoff selection committee rankings.
Still, that's how ESPN's computer model apparently feels heading into bowl season.