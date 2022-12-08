ESPN Computer's Top 25 Entering Bowl Season

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Bowl season has arrived.

Beginning next week, college football bowl games will begin to take place across the country.

While the bowl games are set, who are really the top teams in college football?

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has ranked its top 25 teams entering bowl season.

This list will be controversial.

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Tennessee Texas Utah Penn State Clemson TCU Kansas State Florida State LSU Oregon USC Ole Miss Notre Dame Mississippi State Minnesota Illinois Baylor Washington Oregon State Oklahoma Louisville

As you can see, the ESPN Football Power Index top 25 doesn't exactly match up with the College Football Playoff selection committee rankings.

Still, that's how ESPN's computer model apparently feels heading into bowl season.