ESPN Computer's Updated College Football Playoff Picks

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff is now less than a week away.

Saturday night, No. 1 Georgia will take on No. 4 Ohio State, while No. 2 Michigan will face No. 3 TCU.

Who's going to emerge with the wins?

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its picks for the two College Football Playoff semifinal contests this week.

Georgia vs. Ohio State

Winner: Georgia, 57.6 percent chance

ATHENS, GA OCTOBER 16: Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shares a moment with his wife Mary Beth following the conclusion of the college football game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 16th, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

Winner: No. 2 Michigan, 67.0 percent chance

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 03: Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines speaks to press after winning the Big Ten football championship game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 43-22 over the Purdue Boilermakers. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Who are you going to be picking to win these two College Football Playoff semifinal contests on Saturday?