ESPN Computer's Updated College Football Playoff Picks
The College Football Playoff is now less than a week away.
Saturday night, No. 1 Georgia will take on No. 4 Ohio State, while No. 2 Michigan will face No. 3 TCU.
Who's going to emerge with the wins?
ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its picks for the two College Football Playoff semifinal contests this week.
Georgia vs. Ohio State
Winner: Georgia, 57.6 percent chance
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU
Winner: No. 2 Michigan, 67.0 percent chance
Who are you going to be picking to win these two College Football Playoff semifinal contests on Saturday?