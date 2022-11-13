ESPN Computer's Updated Rivalry Game Predictions
Rivalry week is almost here.
The best weekend of the college football year is now less than two weeks away.
Thanksgiving Weekend brings out the best in the college football world.
ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its picks for Rivalry Week.
Ohio State vs. Michigan
Winner: Ohio State
Alabama vs. Auburn
Winner: Alabama
Nebraska vs. Iowa
Winner: Iowa
Florida vs. Florida State
Winner: Florida State
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Winner: Georgia
Texas A&M vs. LSU
Winner: LSU
Notre Dame vs. USC
Winner: USC
Clemson vs. South Carolina
Winner: Clemson
***
Rivalry week can't get here fast enough.