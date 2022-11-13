ESPN Computer's Updated Rivalry Game Predictions

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Wilton Speight #3 of the Michigan Wolverines is sacked by Nick Bosa #97 and Jalyn Holmes #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half of their game at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Rivalry week is almost here.

The best weekend of the college football year is now less than two weeks away.

Thanksgiving Weekend brings out the best in the college football world.

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its picks for Rivalry Week.

Ohio State vs. Michigan

Winner: Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Alabama vs. Auburn

Winner: Alabama

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 52-49. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

Nebraska vs. Iowa

Winner: Iowa

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 3: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes waits with his team during a play review in the second quarter against the Miami (OH) RedHawks on September 3, 2016 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Florida vs. Florida State

Winner: Florida State

WINSTON SALEM, NC - NOVEMBER 09: A detailed view of a helmet of the Florida State Seminoles during their game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field on November 9, 2013 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech

Winner: Georgia

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears on January 01, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Texas A&M vs. LSU

Winner: LSU

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: LSU Tigers football helmet during the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Notre Dame vs. USC

Winner: USC

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 20: women fans of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish dress in green paint cheer during the game against the University of Southern California Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium October 20, 2007 in South Bend, Indiana. USC defeated Notre Dame 38-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Clemson vs. South Carolina

Winner: Clemson

COLUMBIA, SC - NOVEMBER 25: Kelly Bryant #2 of the Clemson Tigers reacts after his team scores a touchdown against the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

***

Rivalry week can't get here fast enough.