College football’s 2019-20 bowl season has nearly concluded. Just one true bowl game remains on the slate – Miami (Ohio) vs. Louisiana in the Lendingtree Bowl – before the national championship game between LSU and Clemson.

The final top 25 polls of the season will come out following the College Football Playoff national title game.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has already updated, though.

Here’s what the top 25 looks like as bowl season concludes:

Ohio State Clemson LSU Alabama Georgia Oregon Penn State Wisconsin Florida Auburn Notre Dame Michigan Oklahoma Utah Iowa Washington Baylor Minnesota Texas A&M Texas UCF Iowa State USC Memphis Kentucky

As you can see, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the best team in the country will not be playing for the national title. Ohio State is still the No. 1 team in the eyes of ESPN’s computer, despite losing to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Thankfully for the Tigers, the game is played on the field and not inside a computer.

LSU and Clemson will play for the national title on Monday, Jan. 13.