ESPN Computer’s Updated Top 25 After Bowl Season

Ohio State running back JK Dobbins runs for a touchdown.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs the ball for 68-yard a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers in the first half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

College football’s 2019-20 bowl season has nearly concluded. Just one true bowl game remains on the slate – Miami (Ohio) vs. Louisiana in the Lendingtree Bowl – before the national championship game between LSU and Clemson.

The final top 25 polls of the season will come out following the College Football Playoff national title game.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has already updated, though.

Here’s what the top 25 looks like as bowl season concludes:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Clemson
  3. LSU
  4. Alabama
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon
  7. Penn State
  8. Wisconsin
  9. Florida
  10. Auburn
  11. Notre Dame
  12. Michigan
  13. Oklahoma
  14. Utah
  15. Iowa
  16. Washington
  17. Baylor
  18. Minnesota
  19. Texas A&M
  20. Texas
  21. UCF
  22. Iowa State
  23. USC
  24. Memphis
  25. Kentucky

As you can see, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the best team in the country will not be playing for the national title. Ohio State is still the No. 1 team in the eyes of ESPN’s computer, despite losing to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Thankfully for the Tigers, the game is played on the field and not inside a computer.

LSU and Clemson will play for the national title on Monday, Jan. 13.


