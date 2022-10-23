ESPN Confirms College Football Head Coach Firing News

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The reports out of Charlotte are true.

ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel has confirmed that Charlotte has fired head football coach Will Healy on Sunday morning.

Healy went 15-24 in three-plus seasons as the 49ers head coach. Charlotte was 1-7 on the year this season.

"Can confirm Will Healy has been fired this morning from Charlotte. There’s a team meeting at 1 pm to let them know of the transition, a source told ESPN. AD Mike Hill informed Healy this am. He’s 15-24 there with three-straight losing seasons," Thamel reported on Sunday morning.

Healy is the latest of several notable coaches to be fired this season, joining Scott Frost and Herm Edwards, among others.

More firings are sure to come.