ESPN’s Desmond Howard Sends Message To Fans Following Positive Test

Former Big Ten football star Desmond Howard on the College GameDay set.BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard and Rece Davis on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard shared a message on social media tonight after testing positive for COVID-19.

Howard revealed he tested positive on Wednesday and has mild symptoms, including some muscle soreness and a dry cough, but no fever.

He’s still planning on participating in ESPN College GameDay this Saturday, but will not be making the trip to Happy Valley for Ohio State-Penn State.

“Hey College GameDay fam, in case you missed it I announced yesterday during my #WellnessWednesday on IG that I tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week,” Howard said. “I’m doing okay, but will be doing the show from home this Saturday.”

It stinks to hear Howard has come down with COVID-19, but encouraging that he does not appear to be severely ill and only has mild symptoms.

Hopefully, the virus proceeds in that manner, and the longtime ESPN personality won’t have to miss an extended period of time or have his health jeopardized.

Get well soon, Desmond!


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.