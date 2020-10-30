ESPN’s Desmond Howard Sends Message To Fans Following Positive Test

ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard shared a message on social media tonight after testing positive for COVID-19.

Howard revealed he tested positive on Wednesday and has mild symptoms, including some muscle soreness and a dry cough, but no fever.

He’s still planning on participating in ESPN College GameDay this Saturday, but will not be making the trip to Happy Valley for Ohio State-Penn State.

“Hey College GameDay fam, in case you missed it I announced yesterday during my #WellnessWednesday on IG that I tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week,” Howard said. “I’m doing okay, but will be doing the show from home this Saturday.”

Hey @CollegeGameDay fam, ICYMI I announced yesterday during my #WellnessWednesday on IG that I tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. I'm doing okay, but will be doing the show from home this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/84XbD1dJPZ — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) October 30, 2020

It stinks to hear Howard has come down with COVID-19, but encouraging that he does not appear to be severely ill and only has mild symptoms.

Hopefully, the virus proceeds in that manner, and the longtime ESPN personality won’t have to miss an extended period of time or have his health jeopardized.

Get well soon, Desmond!