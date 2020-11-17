ESPN Is Facing Criticism For Monday Night Pregame Segment

ESPN is facing some criticism for a segment it aired before its Monday Night Football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.

Each week, ESPN’s analysts do a “Come on, man!” segment in which they roast players/teams for making dumb mistakes.

This week, a high school football quarterback was on the receiving end of the roast. ESPN analyst Randy Moss did his segment on a Fayetteville, Arkansas high school quarterback accidentally kneeling down before the clock hit zero. The premature kneel allowed his opponent to kick a game-winning field goal as time expired.

It was a pretty heartbreaking finish.

Monday night, Moss faced criticism for criticizing the high schooler.

“Terrible job by ESPN and Randy Moss in pregame blowing up some random high school kid on “C’Mon Man!” segment for taking a knee on on fourth down in a random high school playoff game,” sports media insider Andrew Marchand tweeted.

Terrible job by ESPN and Randy Moss in pregame blowing up some random high school kid on “C’Mon Man!” segment for taking a knee on on fourth down in a random high school playoff game. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) November 17, 2020

The school’s head coach called out ESPN, too.

“It’s disheartening to see ESPN run a segment like this on a kid. I as HIS HEAD COACH take full responsibility. Any criticism needs to be directed towards me,” he tweeted.

It’s disheartening to see @espn run a segment like this on a kid. I as HIS HEAD COACH take full responsibility. Any criticism needs to be directed towards me. @BladenFike is a tremendous young man with a bright future! Proud to be his coach! #FamilY — CaseyDick (@CdickC) November 17, 2020

The quarterback appeared to weigh in, too.

“I took my eye off the clock. However, criticizing me off of one play does not define me as a quarterback. I am much better than that! I love my team and my coaches! Thanks for having my back,” he wrote.

I took my eye off the clock. However, criticizing me off of one play does not define me as a Quarterback. I am much better than that! I love my team and my coaches! Thanks for having my back. #familY #PurpleReign @CdickC @RandyMoss https://t.co/Nfvl7wXYaE — BladenFike (@BladenFike) November 17, 2020

Moss probably didn’t mean any real harm by his segment, but it probably is somewhat out of bounds to go after a high school player for making a mistake.