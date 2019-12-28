ESPN’s Final Picks For LSU vs. Oklahoma, Ohio State vs. Clemson

The College Football Playoff has finally arrived. The two semifinal games are set to take place in Atlanta and Phoenix, respectively, later today.

LSU and Clemson enter today’s games as the favorites to win. Joe Burrow and Co. are a sizable favorite over Oklahoma, while Dabo Swinney’s team is just a small favorite against Ohio State.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has finalized its picks for the games.

Here’s who the FPI is taking.

No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Winner: LSU, 67.3 percent

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson

Winner: Ohio State, 54.3 percent

***

Clemson and Oklahoma are set to kick off at 4 p.m. E.T. Ohio State and Clemson will play at 8 p.m. E.T.

The games will be on ESPN.