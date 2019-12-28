The Spun

ESPN’s Final Picks For LSU vs. Oklahoma, Ohio State vs. Clemson

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff has finally arrived. The two semifinal games are set to take place in Atlanta and Phoenix, respectively, later today.

LSU and Clemson enter today’s games as the favorites to win. Joe Burrow and Co. are a sizable favorite over Oklahoma, while Dabo Swinney’s team is just a small favorite against Ohio State.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has finalized its picks for the games.

Here’s who the FPI is taking.

No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Winner: LSU, 67.3 percent

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow in Week 1 win.

(Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson

Winner: Ohio State, 54.3 percent

Justin Fields warms up before game at Nebraska.

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

***

Clemson and Oklahoma are set to kick off at 4 p.m. E.T. Ohio State and Clemson will play at 8 p.m. E.T.

The games will be on ESPN.


