ESPN Football Power Index Predicts The Power 5 Champions

This year’s offseason has been tougher than usual for college football fans. Right now, we’re not sure if the 2020 season will happen as scheduled.

We can still make early predictions though. That’s where ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) comes in.

Throughout the offseason, the FPI will update periodically. The latest changes include new conference title probabilities.

One of the metrics of the FPI is the “win conference percentage” which calculates each team’s chances of winning its league. Every conference is included, but we’re focusing on the Power 5 leagues for now.

Not surprisingly, Clemson has the best odds to win the ACC at 87.5 percent. The Tigers have the highest percent chance of any team to win its respective league.

Here’s how the full Power 5 shapes up:

ACC: Clemson – 87.5 percent

Pac-12: Oregon – 58.5 percent

Big Ten: Ohio State – 49.3 percent

Big 12: Oklahoma – 41.1. percent

SEC: Alabama – 41.0 percent

You can check out ESPN’s full FPI projections right here.

With spring ball already canceled nationwide, we’re now waiting to see if teams will be able to hold their annual fall training camps. If not, the start of the season could be delayed.