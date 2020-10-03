ESPN Is Getting Ripped For Showing This College GameDay Sign

ESPN’s College GameDay is facing some criticism for promoting a questionable fan sign on Saturday morning.

The college football pregame show does not have fans in attendance on set this year due to the pandemic. Instead, ESPN is promoting fans virtually, showing off their homemade signs on social media.

One sign on Saturday morning is facing some criticism. The sign features some Georgia Bulldogs fans taunting Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Georgia is hosting College GameDay on Saturday in anticipation of tonight’s game against Auburn.

Fields, a former five-star recruit, transferred from Georgia to Ohio State. The quarterback led Ohio State to the College Football Playoff last season. The Buckeyes will contend for a College Football Playoff spot this season.

Ohio State fans are not happy with the sign:

“Something tells my Justin Fields isn’t sitting on his couch. And use spell check next time,” one fan tweeted.

“And the award for Delusional Fans of the Week goes to these 3 confused adolescents,” another fan wrote.

“Couldn’t be happier he is sitting at home waiting to play. Been a fantastic player and an even better leader and person for Ohio State and the Big Ten,” one fan added.

It’s not just Ohio State fans who are upset with the sign. Most of the college football world disagrees with the message.

What is ESPN thinking promoting this trash? https://t.co/w3p3Dnqutz — Justin Lee (@ByJustinLee) October 3, 2020

What do you think – was ESPN out of bounds in posting this sign (and tagging Justin Fields)?