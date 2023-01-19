ESPN Gives Ohio State A Rough Transfer Portal Grade

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 19: A view of the achievement stickers on a Ohio State Buckeyes helmet during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 19, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

College football's transfer portal window closed Wednesday without Ohio State making a major impact.

The Buckeyes landed Syracuse safety Ja'Had Carter and Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia. Kent State kicker Casey Magyar also joined the team as a preferred walk-on.

Meanwhile, Ryan Day's programs lost six players.

On Thursday, ESPN released transfer grades for the nation's top-25 teams. Ohio State passed with an unflattering "C."

"The Buckeyes lost some role and depth players to the portal, but it wasn’t an enormous amount that will impact the two deep," Tom VanHaaren wrote (h/t Saturday Tradition). "Carter should be able to help the secondary immediately, and the staff added kicker Casey Magyar from Kent State. It’s not great, but not bad either."

It could be worse; Alabama received a "D."

Ohio State placed 54th in 247Sports' transfer rankings. Its Big Ten nemesis, Michigan, ranked ninth with seven commits. Florida State, Auburn, and Colorado topped the leaderboard.

On the bright side, the Buckeyes boast a 2023 class of 20 recruits led by five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss. They'll have another opportunity to add talent before the season when the transfer portal re-opens from April 15-30.