ESPN’s 11 Greatest Players Of All-Time List Getting Criticized

Georgia legend Herschel Walker runs the ball.University of Georgia's running back, Herschel Walker, seen here in a game against Memphis State. Georgia won, 34-3.

At halftime of tonight’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game, ESPN honored its top 11 greatest college football players of all-time as part of the 150th anniversary of the sport.

The list was loaded with guys who were extremely skilled and accomplished college players: that much isn’t up for debate. What is being questioned is the composition of the list.

Nine of the 11 players are running backs–only Dick Butkus (linebacker) and Roger Staubach (quarterback) played a different position. Also, the most recent player on the list is Barry Sanders, who finished his college career in 1988.

Again, all of these men were legendary college football players. However, the fact his list is not more modernized and diversified position-wise is drawing criticism.

Can’t say we disagree with these takes. Even measuring by impact and resume as opposed to just sheer raw talent, there’s no way that top 11 should stop more than 30 years ago.

Not when we got to watch Ricky Williams, Cam Newton, Vince Young, Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush, Peyton Manning, Eddie George, Tim Tebow and others during that time frame.

ESPN’s full top 150 list can be found here.


