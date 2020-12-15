ESPN Has A New Frontrunner For The Heisman Trophy

The Heisman Trophy is largely a quarterback award, but in recent weeks, there has been a significant public push for Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Smith has been dominant this season, recording 83 receptions, 1,327 yards and 15 touchdowns in 10 games. Quarterback Mac Jones may lead the offense, and running back Najee Harris is a stud as well, but Smith has been the most explosive element for the Crimson Tide attack this fall.

We’re still not sure if it will be enough to make him the Heisman winner, but for now, both ESPN and The Athletic have placed Smith atop their Heisman voting.

ESPN has him directly in front of Jones, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

ESPN and The Athletic both now have DeVonta Smith atop their Heisman straw polls. I think that's cool and meaningful. I am also skeptical that will translate to the broader and very large pool of Heisman voters (more than 900). — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) December 15, 2020

The 2020 Heisman Trophy won’t actually be presented until Tuesday, January 5, 2021. However, the voting for the award closes next Monday.

Will another huge performance for Smith in Saturday’s SEC Championship Game be enough to earn him college football’s most coveted award?

Stay tuned.