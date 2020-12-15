The Spun

ESPN Has A New Frontrunner For The Heisman Trophy

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith on the field.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 05: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after scoring a touchdown against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 05, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Heisman Trophy is largely a quarterback award, but in recent weeks, there has been a significant public push for Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Smith has been dominant this season, recording 83 receptions, 1,327 yards and 15 touchdowns in 10 games. Quarterback Mac Jones may lead the offense, and running back Najee Harris is a stud as well, but Smith has been the most explosive element for the Crimson Tide attack this fall.

We’re still not sure if it will be enough to make him the Heisman winner, but for now, both ESPN and The Athletic have placed Smith atop their Heisman voting.

ESPN has him directly in front of Jones, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The 2020 Heisman Trophy won’t actually be presented until Tuesday, January 5, 2021. However, the voting for the award closes next Monday.

Will another huge performance for Smith in Saturday’s SEC Championship Game be enough to earn him college football’s most coveted award?

Stay tuned.


