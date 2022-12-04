ESPN Hints At What Playoff Game Kirk Herbstreit Will Announce

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN revealed the two College Football Playoff matchups for New Year's Eve.

No. 2 Michigan will face No. 3 TCU at 4 p.m. in Glendale, Arizona. No. 1 and No. 4 Ohio State will collide at 8 p.m. ET in Atlanta, Georgia.

With ESPN televising both games, Kirk Herbstreit wondered which semifinal matchup he'd call for The Worldwide Leader in Sports.

"I think you know the answer to that," co-host Rece Davis answered during Sunday's selection special, via Saturday Tradition.

None of them know the broadcasting schedule yet, so viewers can only hypothesize Davis was probably implying Herbstreit would call the Peach Bowl.

Ohio State is one of college football's most popular teams. The Buckeyes opposing the defending national champions on primetime will likely draw much better ratings than a late-afternoon contest between the Wolverines and Horned Frogs.

Chances are ESPN will assign Herbstreit to cover his alma mater at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The commentator awaits an official decision from his bosses.