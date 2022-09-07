ESPN Hires Pat McAfee For GameDay: College Football World Reacts

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 06: Pat McAfee attends SiriusXM's "Busted Open" celebrating 10th Anniversary In New York City on the eve of WrestleMania 35 on April 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Pat McAfee has another media job, and it is a significant one.

McAfee will be a full-time member of ESPN's College GameDay, according to the New York Post. He'll be on set for this weekend's Alabama-Texas game.

McAfee confirmed the news on Twitter late Tuesday night. Since the news broke, he's received props from several former NFL constituents on Twitter, including Antoine Bethea, Torrey Smith and George Foster.

McAfee will still host his own show on YouTube and work with FOX on its WWE coverage.

The 35-year-old continues what has been a meteoric rise in media over the last few years, and his new job might be just the beginning of his partnership with ESPN.

McAfee will make his GameDay debut in Austin this Saturday.

We're sure he has something fun up his sleeve.